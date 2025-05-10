 Japan Today
national

39% of people living in Japan feel lonely: gov't study

TOKYO

Some 39 percent of people in Japan feel lonely at times, according to a recent government survey, with legislation that took effect in April last year to address isolation apparently not yet having a significant impact.

The percentage of people who either felt lonely "often or always," "sometimes" or "once in a while" totaled 39.3 percent in 2024, unchanged from the previous survey in 2023. The figure has remained largely unchanged since the study began in 2021.

The survey for the first time also examined the relationship between feelings of loneliness and smartphone usage. Among those who used smartphones for more than eight hours a day, 13.3 percent said they felt lonely "often or always."

The figure stood at 9.5 percent among those who used their devices between seven and eight hours, higher than among those who reported using their phones less.

The most frequently cited factor contributing to loneliness, with multiple answers allowed, was "bereavement of a family member" at 24.6 percent. Other commonly selected reasons included "living alone," "changing or leaving a school or job," and "serious physical or mental health issues."

The fourth survey of its kind, which targeted 20,000 randomly selected individuals aged 16 and over across Japan, asked about their situation as of December 2024 and received valid responses from 54.4 percent.

Under legislation to tackle loneliness and isolation crafted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, local governments are asked to form regional groups made up of the public and private sector organizations to promote measures to extend help to those in need.

