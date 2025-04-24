 Japan Today
Photo shows the wreckage of a car that plowed into a riverside water gate in Iida, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday. Image: KYODO
national

4 auto mechanic trainees killed in car crash in central Japan

NAGANO

Four automobile mechanic trainees died after their car crashed into a water gate on a river in central Japan on Thursday, according to local police.

The police said they are looking into what happened before the passenger vehicle driven by Ryosei Ikeda, 20, skidded off the road on the Tenryu River at around 12:35 p.m. in Iida, Nagano Prefecture.

According to Hirokazu Aizawa, principal of the Iida Vocational Training School where the four men were enrolled, they attended class in the morning and the accident occurred during their lunch break.

The accident site was some 5 kilometers southeast of JR Iida Station. A nursing care worker in her 40s who lives nearby said, "I drive there carefully as there are blind spots."

The three passengers in the car were Yuya Kondo, 19, Ren Sugizaki, 20, and Aoto Katsuno, 19, according to the police.

