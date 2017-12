Four bodies were found near a boat washed ashore along the coast of Yamagata Prefecture on Sunday. Japan Coast Guard officials say the four may have come from North Korea.

The bodies were spotted at around 8:40 a.m. by a male passerby, Fuji TV reported. The bodies were among rocks near the battered wooden boat that had washed ashore in Tsuruoka City.

According to the coast guard, the boat was wrecked and pieces of it were scattered about. Furthermore, the bodies showed signs of decay and their sex could not be determined.

The coast guard said that considerable time must have elapsed since their death. No means of identification were found on any of the corpses.

This year, incidents of drifting wooden boats containing both bodies and survivors from North Korea have become a repeated occurrence along the Sea of Japan coast.

