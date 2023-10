Four children and their father were found dead Sunday in a submerged car in the sea off the coast of Mie Prefecture, central Japan, police said.

The five people -- a man who runs his own business in Ise, a city in the same prefecture, and the four elementary school students -- were discovered with the vehicle at around 10:55 a.m. off Minamiise.

Local police are investigating the cause for the car's fall into the sea.

© KYODO