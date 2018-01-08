4 Chinese ships enter Japanese waters around Senkakus

Four China Coast Guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Sunday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels, including one equipped with what appeared to be machine guns, entered the waters around the uninhabited islets at around 9:50 a.m. and left Japanese waters about 90 minutes later after warnings by the Japanese coast guard.

It is the first intrusion into Japanese waters by Chinese Coast Guard ships in 2018. Vessels last entered the waters on Dec 30.

China has stepped up its claim to the uninhabited islets since the Japanese government purchased most of the Senkaku Islands from a private Japanese owner and put them under state control in 2012.

