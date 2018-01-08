Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 Chinese ships enter Japanese waters around Senkakus

7 Comments
NAHA

Four China Coast Guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Sunday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels, including one equipped with what appeared to be machine guns, entered the waters around the uninhabited islets at around 9:50 a.m. and left Japanese waters about 90 minutes later after warnings by the Japanese coast guard.

It is the first intrusion into Japanese waters by Chinese Coast Guard ships in 2018. Vessels last entered the waters on Dec 30.

China has stepped up its claim to the uninhabited islets since the Japanese government purchased most of the Senkaku Islands from a private Japanese owner and put them under state control in 2012.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
The Game of Cat and Mouse... hopefully it stays just at the game level.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And I thought they were disputed waters around the disputed island, which are claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan. Described the area as Japanese is just as inaccurate as describing them as Chinese or Taiwanese.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

They're not disputed, they've been Japanese for years and even had people living on them way back when. Why the Chinese want to keep pushing this is beyond me. Prolly just another power play.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Used to be chinesebut given to japan by America after ww2

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Japan needs to grow a pair and BUILD on the Senkakus. The US needs to stop appeasing China and declare the islands to be Japanese territory.

GoodlucktoyouToday 09:53 am JST

Used to be chinesebut given to japan by America after ww2

Was never Chinese. PRC maps from the 1950s and 60s show them as Japanese territory. ever

1 ( +1 / -0 )

1950s and 60s is hardly Ever. Although, with this thinking, it means the Northern Four Islands are definitely Russian. Always have been. Never Japanese. Have been since 1945.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@borscht

Completely wrong, Japan till this day have never printed a map stating the Northern territories as Russian/Soviet Union soil.

There is an official bilateral treaty between Japan and Russia signed in 1855 setting the boundaries between the new nations in which it clearly states that those four islands are Japanese soil though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

