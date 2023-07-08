Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 complain of illness after steam eruption near Niseko

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Four people have so far complained of illness in a town near Hokkaido's Niseko mountain resort after steam erupted during drilling for a geothermal energy development project, Mitsui Oil Exploration Co said Saturday.

Hydrogen sulfide at the site in Rankoshi and a high level of arsenic in water collected in a nearby area were detected. Mitsui Oil, which is in charge of the project, said it is looking into what caused people to become ill, although it refrained from giving any details of the symptoms for privacy reasons.

Mitsui Oil began drilling on June 25 to survey the potential resource, and the steam erupted four days later.

The first two reports of illness came earlier this week -- a woman who delivered lunch at the site and was temporarily admitted to a hospital for hydrogen sulfide poisoning and a resident of Rankoshi -- but the company said Saturday that two more people have said they are also not feeling well.

No health problems have been reported from the 18 workers at the site at the time of the incident. No hydrogen sulfide was detected outside of restricted areas, the company has said.

According to the company and the town, the arsenic level detected from the nearby water was 1,590 times higher than the standard for drinking water and 318 times higher than that for water for agricultural use.

Mitsui Oil has been disposing of water accumulated at the site of the steam eruption by dumping it in an area approximately 500 meters away from a pond known for being a tourist site, according to a company official.

At a press conference in Rankoshi, Mitsui Oil President Hidenori Harada stated that the Hokkaido government has instructed the company to cease dumping water outside the site. However, it is expected to take approximately two weeks to construct a pipeline that will redirect the accumulated water to a well about 1 kilometer away.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel