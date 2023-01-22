Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters investigate an apartment building in Kobe on Sunday after a fire there earlier in the day. Photo: KYODO
national

4 dead, 3 others unconscious after predawn fire at Kobe apartment

1 Comment
KOBE

Four people were killed with three others unconscious after a fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment in Kobe, authorities said.

Firefighters received a call around 1:35 a.m. from a neighbor of the three-story housing complex in Hyogo Ward of the city saying that black smoke was coming out of a window on the first floor.

Four of the men were confirmed dead at the scene, police and other sources said.

Of the other four men taken to hospital, three of them aged in their 60s and 70s remain unconscious while a man in his 40s was revived, the police said.

All eight individuals were found on the first floor of the apartment, they said.

The apartment was built in 1963 and has around 30 residents, many of whom live alone, with pension recipients and people living on welfare among the inhabitants, according to residents and other sources.

A 54-year-old man who lives on the second floor woke up to the sounds of a woman who was passing by screaming that there was a fire.

"My room was completely white with smoke and I ran out," the man said. "A room on the first floor was burning bright red. I would have been in danger if I hadn't noticed."

Of about 300 square meters of the three-story building, a total of 60 square meters of the first and second floors were burned, the authorities said. The fire was mostly extinguished after about an hour.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Very sad. We have many friends in Hyogo Ward.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo