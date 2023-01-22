4 dead, 3 others unconscious after predawn fire at Kobe apartment

Firefighters investigate an apartment building in Kobe on Sunday after a fire there earlier in the day.

Four people were killed with three others unconscious after a fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment in Kobe, authorities said.

Firefighters received a call around 1:35 a.m. from a neighbor of the three-story housing complex in Hyogo Ward of the city saying that black smoke was coming out of a window on the first floor.

Four of the men were confirmed dead at the scene, police and other sources said.

Of the other four men taken to hospital, three of them aged in their 60s and 70s remain unconscious while a man in his 40s was revived, the police said.

All eight individuals were found on the first floor of the apartment, they said.

The apartment was built in 1963 and has around 30 residents, many of whom live alone, with pension recipients and people living on welfare among the inhabitants, according to residents and other sources.

A 54-year-old man who lives on the second floor woke up to the sounds of a woman who was passing by screaming that there was a fire.

"My room was completely white with smoke and I ran out," the man said. "A room on the first floor was burning bright red. I would have been in danger if I hadn't noticed."

Of about 300 square meters of the three-story building, a total of 60 square meters of the first and second floors were burned, the authorities said. The fire was mostly extinguished after about an hour.

