4 dead, 33 missing after M6.7 quake hits Hokkaido, knocks out power

At least four people were killed and 33 were missing after a powerful earthquake paralyzed Hokkaido on Thursday, but the death toll was likely to rise as rescuers searched houses buried by landslides.
The quake, the latest episode in a miserable summer of natural disasters in Japan, knocked out power to all of Hokkaido's 5.3 million residents.
Public broadcaster NHK said the death toll had doubled to four and that six people were found in cardiopulmonary arrest, a term commonly used in Japan before death is formally confirmed. Another 120 were injured after the 6.7-magnitude quake struck before dawn.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said 25,000 Self-Defense Force troops would be deployed for rescue operations.
Aerial footage showed dozens of landslides exposing barren hillsides near the town of Atsuma in southern Hokkaido, with mounds of reddish earth and toppled trees piled up at the edge of green fields. The collapsed remains of what appeared to be houses or barns were scattered about.
"It came in four big jerks - bang! bang! bang! bang!" one unidentified woman told NHK. "Before we knew it our house was bent and we couldn't open the door."
The entire island lost power for the first time since Hokkaido Electric Power Co was created in 1951 when the utility conducted an emergency shutdown of all its fossil fuel-fired power plants after the quake. It said almost 12 hours later power was restored to parts of Sapporo, Hokkaido's capital, and Asahikawa, its second-most populated city.
Hokkaido Electric restarted four hydropower units with a total capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) and will restart the 250-MW Sunagawa coal-fired plant later Thursday, Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said.
The company will also restart its 350-MW coal-fired Naie plant, oil-fired 700-MW Date plant and 700-MW oil-fired Shiriuchi plant from as early as Friday, Seko said.
The restoration of 2.9 gigwatts (GW) of power is expected to be possible by the end of Friday, including 600-MW of power coming across from the mainland, he said.
Peak power demand in Hokkaido, however, reaches 3.8 GW, so the restoration of all power across the island should take at least another week, Seko said.
All trains across the island, which is about the size of Austria, were also halted.
The government said there was damage to Hokkaido Electric's Tomato-Atsuma plant, which supplies half the electricity to the island's 2.95 million households. It could take a week to restore power fully to all residents, Seko said.
Television footage from the southeastern part of Sapporo showed crumbled roads and mud flowing onto a main street. Police directed traffic because signal lights were out while drink-vending machines, ubiquitous in Japan, and most ATMs were not working.
"Without electricity, there's nothing I can do except to write prescriptions," a doctor in Abira, the town next to Atsuma, told NHK.
The quake hit at 3:08 a.m. at a depth of 40 km, with its epicenter about 65 km southeast of Sapporo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). It registered a strong 6 on Japan's 7-point quake scale.
It struck near Hokkaido's main airport, New Chitose Airport, which will remain closed for at least Thursday. Roof tiles and water could be seen on the terminal floors.
Chitose airport is a major gateway to the island, known for its mountains, lakes and abundant farmland and seafood. More than 200 flights and 40,000 passengers would be affected, Kyodo News agency said.
The closure comes just days after Kansai Airport, another major regional hub, in western Japan, was shut by Typhoon Jebi. The airport's operator said it would resume some domestic flights on Friday.
The Tomari nuclear power plantn, which has been shut since a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, suffered a power outage but officials said it was cooling its spent nuclear fuel safely.
Farming, tourism and other services are big economic drivers on Hokkaido, which accounts for just 3.6 percent of Japan's GDP, but there is some industry. Kirin Brewery and Sapporo Breweries both said factories were shut by the power outage.
A fire that broke out at a Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co plant in the city of Muroran after the quake was extinguished with no injuries.
A series of smaller shocks, including one with a magnitude of 5.4, followed the initial quake, the JMA said. Residents were warned to take precautions for potential major aftershocks in coming days.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
45 Comments
Login to comment
Strangerland
Jesus, rough year for Japan.
Hopefully this hasn't resulted in any deaths.
thepersoniamnow
6.7 is a very large quake!
I hope the people are alright.
Yubaru
Be safe folks! Thoughts are with you!
Walt E
2018 been an awful year...can't wait for this year to be over.
Alex Hutchins
That's a big number....I'm glad damage and injuries are low, at least from what we hear now.
MikeH
Four aftershocks of 5.3 / 4.8 / 4.3 / 5.4 were recorded in the last 3 hours... Also yesterday a 5.4 was recorded in Ibaraki! Stay safe people and be prepared for bigger ones!
gogogo
Wow mother nature is brutal on Japan this year.
Schopenhauer
It is difficult to think Japan does not go broke - earthquakes, typhoons, tsunami, flood, landslide etc. that happen every year all over Japan. Compared with other countries, the money Japan has to spend for natural disasters may be appalling.
Educator60
Not in Hokkaido, but in Northern Tohoku and we were woken up twice, by the first and then one of the aftershocks. Normally I am straightaway to the front door to ride out quakes. But this time I was still so exhausted from the typhoon that passed through Monday night that I was still struggling to get up by the time the quakes ended. No damage but for us but the first especially seemed longish, one of the longer we’ve felt since 3.11. Hoping our elderly relatives in Hokkaido are okay but can’t get through to them yet.
There will be more aftershocks, people in the affected areas should be especially careful. Good luck.
Laguna
Another tragedy. From Kumamoto, hopes that no lives have been lost, the aftershocks are gentle, and recovery is rapid.
kohakuebisu
Stay safe everyone. Fingers crossed that the main event has passed, but it would be wise to stay on your guard.
40km is pretty shallow, so that means concentrated localized damage. The epicenter is inaka, so the measuring equipment will be more spread out than in an urbanized area. The Japanese "shindo", i.e., how much the surface shakes, is actually the most meaningful way to measure an earthquake and give ordinary folks an estimate of the likely damage. With localized quakes in particular, you can have big differences in the same town. From the images of Sapporo, it looks like some people there got hit with more than the shindo number on the map.
Silvafan
Let's hope that this will be the last serious natural disaster this year. Like Schopenhauer said, the government department in charge of managing the natural disaster response is working overtime this year.
Educator60
Chitose Airport (Sapporo) will be closed for a while due to damage to the terminal building. And the train service through the Seikan Tunnel also out for now.
Looks like we’re going to be seeing some fatalities as they get a grasp on the extent of the situation.
IronBeard
Pretty big shake here in otaru and no water or electricity yet.
Educator60
“A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi”
I believe you mean Atsuma? 厚真町
Moderator
Yes, thank you. That has been corrected.
daito_hak
Actually its a power blackout on all Hokkaido since 3:00 am.
gelendestrasse
Hope you all are OK. It's been a mess of a year, agreed.
papigiulio
Wow, typhoon one day ago followed up by a big earthquake. Japan can't seem to catch a break. Hope this is not the lead up to another big one.
OssanAmerica
This is the worst earthquake I've ever heard of in Hokkaido. I fear that with so much spread out recovery will take some time. This is really big.With Shinchitose Airport out and Rails down people trying to get out are really stuck. Don't know if remote airports like Memanbestu are operating.
zain
I really hope everyone in Hokkaido is fine. i wish people always be given a patient heart, through all this
Jalapeno
seems single family homes suffer the most damage in disasters here. Don't know if construction material these days is any better than 20 or 30 years ago.
Hakman
I'm in Hokkaido. We're without power (thank goodness wifi is working) and have no idea when we'll get it back. Had to drive somewhere this morning; first time I've ever done that with total traffic-light loss.
So far so good, but I hope we don't have to go too long without power. We still have running water ... for the time being. Hopefully we'll be back to civilized living soon.
Wakarimasen
Stranger
Feels like a rough year for the world. Bad storms all over, earthquakes, volcanic activity, drought.
Maybe Gaia finally waking up and reacting to the damage her parasites are doing to her.
kohakuebisu
OssanAmerica
There was a big quake off Okushiri in 1993.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993_Hokkaid%C5%8D_earthquake
If I remember correctly the fires were caused by kerosene tanks. The area is a fishing port and squid fishing uses (or used to use) boats with big oil-powered lights to lure the squid to the surface. If you ever get a ferry on the Japan Sea, you can see squid boats from miles away. The tanks by the port ruptured and caught fire during the quake.
IronBeard
Hokkaido update: phone towers are running out of battery so we will have no connectivity soon. Reception already faltering. Water will be cut off in the next 30-60 min. Let’s see how long it takes to get things working. Local friends say they’ve never had anything like this before so may be a while.
Haaa Nemui
Going for the best for all you guys in the area.
Stay safe everybody.
PTownsend
Hearts out to all in Hokkaido. Thank you to all emergency personnel, all personnel trying to restore utilities, and all who are volunteering to help their neighbors. I wonder how the flat roof houses held up in comparison with those with pitched roofs.
Alexandre T. Ishii
Japan the safest country to visit to find unsafe natural disaster, how to balance it well?
Connie Senk
I'm praying for everyone in Japan. Take care!
bjohnson23
Not to worry when one is prepared, luckily.
Luckily because I just installed the solar panels and inverter in my RV, can process my own water, enough can foods, and nice shelter like comforts of home, and AC during the day. So sorry for all the other folks but these are the times to open the bank and help my neighbors in need.
Kenji Fujimori
Abe and Aso wants to jack up prices for military and other things but neglect the natural disasters thats constantly occuring, money should be allocated for repairs perhaps instead of vanity works and military only
Chip Star
I hope everyone makes a swift recovery!
yoshisan88
Why are some people down-thumbing those who left comments that priase others for their work done or praying for others or just saying what they see? I seriously do not understand.
porto
"...the coal-fired Tomato-Atsuma power plant..."
Surely Tomato must be a typo of Tomari.
Alex80
My heart is with you, Japan. I admire Japanese people strength, courage, resilience, and patience very much. They live in such a difficult Country. Also my Country, Italy, is earthquake prone, and we have had in the latest years some events with many casualties. Every time, Japan always showed solidarity towards us Italians with beautiful gestures. I remember their lovely help with the Amatrice earthquakes in 2016. I feel close to you. Forza Giappone!
Educator60
portoToday 01:03 pm JST
"...the coal-fired Tomato-Atsuma power plant..."
Surely Tomato must be a typo of Tomari.
Tomato (or Tomatou) is correct. It’s Toma + tou.
苫東厚真発電所
Kaerimashita
The Earth is getting angry with us.
Rosalind Harris
Still no power as of 3pm. Out for about 12 hours now. Seems most work and school was cancelled. No public transport running today either. It was crazy at the convenience store this morning with people stocking up on emergency supplies.
commanteer
Oh stop it. The Earth doesn't get "angry." Stuff happens.
Belrick
Commanteer, so easy for you to dismiss someone else's beliefs? A big part of Japanese culture is a belief that the earth is a living entity. Indeed, it is a belief across many cultures.
tokyo-star
indeed a living entity as in its energy processes are constantly on the move - very much doubt the earth has any sentience, emotions or that it is has beef with us humans this particular year...
Educator60
Hopefully those without power, water, and nearby functioning well-stocked markets, have followed the standard, oft-repeated advice to have at least many days supplies such as water, food that can be eaten as is, medicine, diapers, etc as well as equipment such as flashlights etc on hand at all times.
Goodlucktoyou
2 airports down, infrastructure damage, dead and missing, 90000 homeless in fukushima 15000 in kumomoto...and abe wants to spend our pension money on F35s, Ospreys and cruise missiles.
Brian Wheway
Thank goodness its happened now rather than in a couple of months time when it would be a lot colder. either way its a very bad year for Japan as for natural disasters.