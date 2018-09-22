Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Four vehicles are seen after a fatal pile-up in Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

4 dead, 4 hospitalized after 4-car accident in Aomori Pref

8 Comments
AOMORI

Four people were killed and four others injured early Saturday in a four-car accident in northeastern Japan, police said.

Two of the cars collided head-on around 1:05 a.m. on a straight, two-lane road in a rural area in the city of Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture. The other two cars then hit the initial two vehicles, the police said.

The accident sent one vehicle off the road and into a field, and left another overturned and mangled.

While the cause is not immediately known, it was raining at the time, according to the police.

I don't understand why this is news some days, but most days its never mentioned. Over 3700 people a day die in Japan in car accidents. Thats over 10 a day.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Kei cars and no seat belts.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

I find the new lights on the cars are becoming way too bright and at times blinding, especially in the rain.

The combination of rain, fatigue and lights, "maybe" someone fell asleep.(maybe alcohol)

That street looks very straight, no crossing, no traffic lights. ( but that could be from where the photo was taken.

I really hope there are no kids involved.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What was the age of the driver responsible?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Rain is one of the main factor is these horrible accidents. Is slippery and hard to see when driving. People really need to drive more careful. My condolences. A accident hide just around the corner. Be safe.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Bubblegun: "I find the new lights on the cars are becoming way too bright and at times blinding, especially in the rain."

I've found that a lot of Japanese turn their high beams ON, not off, in oncoming traffic -- at least with me when I'm on my bike. It is literally blinding. So you might be onto something.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I've found that a lot of Japanese turn their high beams ON, not off, in oncoming traffic -- at least with me when I'm on my bike.

1 Bugbear with driving at night is with Japanese using fog lamps in all weather. From the driver’s perspective, they only throw light immediately in front of the car (meaning that they are next to useless in fair weather), but for oncoming traffic, having four sets of lights coming at you out of the dark is pretty dazzling, especially in the rain.

If it isn’t illegal to use fog lamps in clear weather, it should be.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Articles says 2 cars hit head on, meaning one was where it wasn't supposed to be, perhaps passing a car when it shouldn't have, or simply in the wrong lane.

One thing I REALLY hate  are lines dividing lines that are ONLY WHITE even when there is two way traffic, those centre line SHOULD be in YELLOW, far far too many are NOT and at times it can be confusing

0 ( +0 / -0 )

