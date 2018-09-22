4 dead, 4 hospitalized after 4-car accident in Aomori Pref

Four vehicles are seen after a fatal pile-up in Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

Four people were killed and four others injured early Saturday in a four-car accident in northeastern Japan, police said.

Two of the cars collided head-on around 1:05 a.m. on a straight, two-lane road in a rural area in the city of Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture. The other two cars then hit the initial two vehicles, the police said.

The accident sent one vehicle off the road and into a field, and left another overturned and mangled.

While the cause is not immediately known, it was raining at the time, according to the police.

