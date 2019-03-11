Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4 dead after fire at farmer's house in Aomori Pref

SENDAI

Four people were found dead after a fire gutted a farmer's house Monday in Aomori Prefecture, police and firefighters said.

The fire broke out at the wooden two-story home of Mitsuhiro Yashiro, 77, in the city of Hirosaki around midnight and was put out six hours later. Yashiro was uninjured but his daughter, 46, and three grandchildren aged 16 to 18 remain unaccounted for.

Yashiro's wife, 69, was taken to hospital but is not in a life-threatening condition.

"Yashiro's wife came out to alert others to the fire, but it was unmanageable by then," a 71-year-old neighbor said.

The house was located in an area dotted with residences and rice paddies some 6 kilometers away from JR Tsurudomari Station.

