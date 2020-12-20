Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 die after being buried by snow in Yamagata

0 Comments
YAMAGATA

Four people died in separate incidents while removing snow at their homes in Yamagata Prefecture on Friday and Saturday.

The first incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Friday in Mogami, Fuji TV reported. An 87-year-old man was found buried under snow in front of a shed near his home. A snow blower was beside him. Police believe snow fell off the shed roof onto him.

In the second incident which occurred on Friday night in Yonezawa, a 65-year-old woman was found buried under about 1.7 meters of snow at around 6:30 p.m. Police said it appeared she had been clearing snowing from the garage roof when she slipped and fell. She was in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The third death occurred on Saturday afternoon in Obanazawa. An 88-year-old woman was found buried under snow in front of her home just after 12 noon. Police said she had a shovel with her.

In the fourth incident, a 77-year-old woman and a shovel were found beneath snow outside her house by her son at around 8:30 p.m. in the town of Asahi. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sorry for the victims. The factor with removal of heavy snow tends to be the unexpectedly significant physical effort that an elder person otherwise manages to avoid.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog