4 die after being buried by snow in Yamagata

Four people died in separate incidents while removing snow at their homes in Yamagata Prefecture on Friday and Saturday.

The first incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Friday in Mogami, Fuji TV reported. An 87-year-old man was found buried under snow in front of a shed near his home. A snow blower was beside him. Police believe snow fell off the shed roof onto him.

In the second incident which occurred on Friday night in Yonezawa, a 65-year-old woman was found buried under about 1.7 meters of snow at around 6:30 p.m. Police said it appeared she had been clearing snowing from the garage roof when she slipped and fell. She was in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The third death occurred on Saturday afternoon in Obanazawa. An 88-year-old woman was found buried under snow in front of her home just after 12 noon. Police said she had a shovel with her.

In the fourth incident, a 77-year-old woman and a shovel were found beneath snow outside her house by her son at around 8:30 p.m. in the town of Asahi. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

