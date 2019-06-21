4 die in Fukui factory fire

Police and firefighters on Friday checked a fiber factory site ravaged by a fire in Eiheiji, Fukui Prefecture, on Thursday, as efforts continued to identify the four bodies discovered there.

The blaze, which started around 2 p.m. Thursday, took some seven hours to extinguish. The police believe the bodies are those of four workers at the factory operated by Toyoshima Seni Co. who remain unaccounted for after the fire.

Three factory buildings and one office building at the site burned down, according to fire authorities and other sources. Four other workers have sustained minor injuries.

A 64-year-old male worker said he saw fire sparks and smoke from one of the factory buildings after he noticed the smell of a motor burning. Work on the electricity system was taking place at the building at that time.

