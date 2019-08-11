Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 drown in waters off Kanagawa beaches; 2 missing off Chiba

TOKYO

Four people drowned Sunday in waters off beaches in Kanagawa Prefecture, police and firefighters said Monday. One of the victims was a 44-year-old woman who had gone into the water to try and save her 11-year-old daughter after she got into difficulties while swimming on Sunday morning.

The girl and another man who tried to help rescue her were not injured. The girl’s mother died late Sunday after being in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest.

On Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m., three men drowned while swimming at beaches at Fujisawa, Miura and Manazuru in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Meanwhile, five teenagers got into trouble while swimming at a beach in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, early Monday morning. Three of them managed to make it back to shore but two boys, aged 17 and 18, remained missing on Monday afternoon.

Japan Coast Guard officials said Typhoon 10 has brought waves up to four meters high and rip currents to the area.

