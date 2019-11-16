Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4 facilities give reproductive assistance to LGTB couples: survey

TOKYO

Four medical facilities in Japan have provided assisted reproductive treatment for lesbian and transgender couples against the guidelines set in the medical academy, a survey shows.

Two medical facilities have used sperm from a third person to artificially inseminate lesbian couples, while three have used frozen sperm taken from transgender men before they had gender reassignment surgeries, according to a survey conducted by Okayama University.

One facility said it is involved in both cases and it is unknown whether any of these couples actually had a baby.

Artificial insemination with donor sperm and sperm freezing are allowed only for cancer patients and legally married couples under the guidelines.

In Japan, at least one in 11 people identify as LGBT, according to a survey conducted last year by major advertising agency Dentsu Inc. More municipalities are now providing "partnership certificates" to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender couples but same-sex marriage is not legally recognized.

After conducting the first nationwide survey on reproductive treatment for LGBT people, Mikiya Nakatsuka, professor at the university, said U.S. and European academics propose no limit to such treatment for gender minorities.

But "the debate (on the issue) is not advancing in Japan," he said, adding that risks would increase if they rely on commercial sperm banks without specific rules.

The survey found LGTB people sought some reproductive treatment services at 41 medical facilities such as surrogate mothers.

Five facilities provided third-party sperm to wives of transgender men who had gender reassignment surgeries to change their sex on their family registries so they can be legally married couples.

The survey obtained 492 anonymous responses out of 1,131 hospitals and clinics surveyed in December last year.

