4 family members perish in Shizuoka house fire

Firefighters prepare to inspect a house that was destroyed by fire in Higashi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday.

Four members of a family died in a fire that destroyed their house in Higashi-izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the wooden house of Hiromi Shiratori, 60, at around 11:20 p.m. by a neighbor who called 119, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the fire destroyed the house and a neighboring shed.

After the blaze was extinguished early Sunday, firefighters found the remains of Shiratori’s 53-year-old wife, their two sons aged 29 and 28, and the oldest son’s 5-year-old son.

Shiratori, who managed to get out of the house, was taken to hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation. Police said his condition is not life-threatening.

Firefighters said they have not yet determined how the fire started.

© Japan Today