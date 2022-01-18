4 found dead in car in apparent group suicide in Saitama Prefecture

Four people were found dead in a car parked in a vacant lot in Moroyama, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 9:15 a.m. and said there was a “suspicious parked vehicle and smoke was filling up inside,” Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived, they found the bodies of three women believed to be in their 20s and a man in his late 30s or early 40s in the driver’s seat.

Police also found suicide notes and burnt charcoal briquettes inside the car which was rented in Tokyo. The windows were sealed shut with tape.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people who can help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today