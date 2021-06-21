Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 found dead in minivan in suspected group suicide in Kobe

5 Comments
KOBE

Four people were found dead in a minivan in Kobe on Sunday in what police believe was a group suicide.

Police said they received a phone call at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday from a landowner about a car parked in his vacant lot in Kita Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man told police that the passengers inside the vehicle failed to wake up despite his banging on the door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and two woman dead inside, with remnants of charcoal briquettes on the floor. The doors to the vehicle were locked and windows sealed shut with tape.

According to police reports, a man who appeared to be in his 30s to 40s was seated in the driver’s seat with another male in his late 20s or early 30s in the second row. Two females in their late teens or early 20s were seated in the car’s third row. None of the passengers had visible injuries on their bodies.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Not shocked

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

So sad.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I am shocked. They did not have to do this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I know empathy or even sympathy for that matter isn't Japan's strongest suit.

But couldn't someone have helped?

This Nippon Kaigi led new world in Japan will only result in more and more cases like this,

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I am not amazed how the Japanese Government does not have enough resources for Japanese nationals to utilize in order to provide mental breakdowns and mental disorders. You would think that being one of the top countries for these kinds of mental illnesses, there would be more assistance. I would think at least....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

