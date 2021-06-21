4 found dead in minivan in suspected group suicide in Kobe

Four people were found dead in a minivan in Kobe on Sunday in what police believe was a group suicide.

Police said they received a phone call at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday from a landowner about a car parked in his vacant lot in Kita Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man told police that the passengers inside the vehicle failed to wake up despite his banging on the door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and two woman dead inside, with remnants of charcoal briquettes on the floor. The doors to the vehicle were locked and windows sealed shut with tape.

According to police reports, a man who appeared to be in his 30s to 40s was seated in the driver’s seat with another male in his late 20s or early 30s in the second row. Two females in their late teens or early 20s were seated in the car’s third row. None of the passengers had visible injuries on their bodies.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

