4 found dead in submerged car at Kagoshima Pref port

Three males and a female were confirmed dead Monday after their bodies were discovered in a submerged car at a port in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, police said.
Two of the victims, a man and a woman, are adults while the other two are believed to be minors, according to police. The police are working to confirm the victims' identities, they said.
The car was found by a fisherman at around 5:35 a.m. at a port in the city of Akune, on Kagoshima's southwestern coast, according to the local fisheries cooperative association.
The water at the site where the bodies were found is around 5 meters deep.
There are a number of fishing-related business operators and restaurants near the site.© KYODO
4 Comments
madmanmunt
Very dark and sad.
GW
Sad!......
Concerned Citizen
How sad.
Chip Star
Tragic. I sure hope this isn't a case of parents topping themselves and deciding to take their children with them.