4 found dead in submerged car at Kagoshima Pref port

A car is secured after being raised from the sea in Akune, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Monday.

Three males and a female were confirmed dead Monday after their bodies were discovered in a submerged car at a port in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, police said.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, are adults while the other two are believed to be minors, according to police. The police are working to confirm the victims' identities, they said.

The car was found by a fisherman at around 5:35 a.m. at a port in the city of Akune, on Kagoshima's southwestern coast, according to the local fisheries cooperative association.

The water at the site where the bodies were found is around 5 meters deep.

There are a number of fishing-related business operators and restaurants near the site.

