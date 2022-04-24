4 found from missing tourist boat off Hokkaido

Four of the 26 people on a tourist boat missing since Saturday afternoon were found Sunday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.
The four were found near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula after being spotted by a helicopter, but there has been no confirmation on whether they are alive.
Editor: Earlier story begins here.
The Kazu 1 was sailing off the northern tip of Hokkaido when it issued an SOS, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters in a late-night press conference Saturday.
The crew reported "that the bow of the vessel was flooded just off the coast of Shiretoko Peninsula and that the vessel was sinking... asking for rescue assistance," he said.
"There were two crew members and 24 passengers on board, all of whom were wearing lifejackets," Saito added.
The call came in at around 1:13 p.m. and rescuers arrived in the area in boats and aircraft around three hours later.
"But we received reports that they haven't found the vessel or its crew and passengers," Saito said at around 11 p.m.
Earlier, the coast guard told AFP that rescuers had "set up a task force to tackle the incident" and look for those on the boat, which local media reported included two children.
The boat had been sailing in the icy waters off the Shiretoko Peninsula, a world heritage site designated by UNESCO in 2005. It is well-known for its unique wildlife, including the endangered Steller sea lion, as well as migratory birds and brown bears.
Located on the far northeastern tip of Hokkaido, temperatures there currently hover around zero degrees Celsius at night.
Local media reported the daytime water temperature in the area was around two-three degrees Celsius, and that some local fishing boats had returned to port early because of high waves and strong wind.
Sightseeing boat trips in the area are popular for visitors hoping to spot whales, birds and other wildlife, as well as drift ice in the winter.© 2022 AFP
25 Comments
Login to comment
William Bjornson
Words we might want to repeat to 'ourselves':
"Eternal Father strong to save
Whose arm has bound the restless wave
Who bids the mighty ocean deep
It's own appointed limits keep
O hear us when we cry to Thee
For those in Peril on the sea"
From the seaman's Hymn by William Whiting, 1860
We must hope for the best for these folks...
zichi
Probably a tragic loss of life.
Photo of the boat
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2022/04/2318a00c802f-breaking-news-tourist-boat-with-26-aboard-reports-flooding-off-hokkaido-coast-guard.html
semperfi
.
@William Bjornson
.
Amen !
kochikame
During this time of the war(Russia - Ukraine) and North Korea regularly launching missiles, I wouldn't take the chance to risk my life participating in such tours.
But, of course, I hope they are found safe.
The Avenger
That cold water will stop you in your tracks. In ten minutes, you're dead because it's too cold to swim, the muscles lock up, the hypothermia shuts down your thinking, and you go to sleep and drown.
Unless you're in a survival suit, in those frigid waters, you're done in 10-15 minutes, once you get wet, you're in deep trouble. I pray that some made it into a life raft (if equipped).
Just horrible. Even life vests would have been of little use in such conditions.
My deepest condolences to the families involved.
aemit2
No trace of anything or anybody, that is just totally weird. It almost looks like they all vanished into a different dimension. Maybe there is a time warp/portal there?
Bungle
1) Who goes sightseeing in the middle of the night?
2) If everyone were wearing life jackets, dead or alive they would be floating.
3) Three hours to arrive after a distress signal for a ship sailing “off the northern tip”?
4) Transport secretary already speaking out and “confirming facts” even though nothing has been found?
There’s something very fishy about this.
zichi
It was a daytime trip, not nighttime.
" The boat "KAZU I" reported to the coast guard it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m., and then told its operator that it was tilting 30 degrees around 3 p.m. before losing contact, the JCG said."
But I would question the boat sent a message at 1:15 pm and again at 3 pm. Nearly two hours without any rescue.
JeffLee
Everyone would have or should have worn orange life vests, especially as they had at least 2 hours to prepare an evacuation. So it's very odd that none were spotted when rescuers arrived while the sun was still up. And why did it take so long for the aircraft to get there?
zichi
Passengers wore life vests from the beginning of the trip. Did any make it into a life raft?
Yubaru
Who doesnt read articles other than their titles, or better yet, comprehend what they read.
Dont know much about how effective or reliable life jackets are in high seas and low water temps, also there is nothing mentioned about what type they were.
I think you watch too many cop shows and think that an ambulance or rescue team can be on the spot in minutes. Off the "northern tip" could be 50 kilometers too. A relatively short distance when talking about the ocean.
Oh it takes time for boats to get there and get search and rescue into the air too. 3 hours is relatively short and there is no information about the weather conditions either, only about rough seas, meaning that it is quite possible that there is negligence on the part of the charter owners for going out in rough seas.
Yubaru
New York Post article shows a picture of the boat and adds more information not included here:
https://nypost.com/2022/04/23/japan-searching-for-missing-tour-boat-with-26-on-board/
Mark
Sad and TRAGIC, let us pray that these people are found safe, the waters are cold at night but a life jacket could be of great help.
zichi
The same boat ran aground last year. Several tour boats from the same port but the Kazu 1 was the only one that operated yesterday.
"Among companies that operate similar tour boats, only one departed Saturday. "It was forecast that waves would gradually rise. I would not have sailed in today's conditions," a person in the local industry said. "
BORIS_CHANG_LUIGI
I feel bad for the victims. Unfortunately, they are all lost. Cold water. The rescue teams are too late.
BORIS_CHANG_LUIGI
“No trace of anything or anybody, that is just totally weird. It almost looks like they all vanished into a different dimension. Maybe there is a time warp/portal there?”
You watch too much science fiction or believe too much in conspiracies. Please get real.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Well they are not likely to just drown if they are all wearing life jackets.
11 hours later and not a trace ?
No satellite ?
Lets hope they were rescued by a boat but hasn't been reported yet.
I do question the efficiency of response time to emergencies in Japan as it always seems to be too slow no matter what type of accident or disaster.
zichi
The post changed @8 am, but the previous pre-8 am comments remain? Please publish a new post less confusing.
Richard Burgan
Why was the KAZU I not equipped with an AIS radio? This system is required on all vessels 250 tons or greater by international "law". Most advanced countries also require it on passenger vessels. The AIS system reports location, speed, direction, and other data every few seconds on VHF radio. The signals can be picked up by other ships, shore stations, and satellites. Several global tracking networks (link marinetraffic dot com) make this data available to the public for free. The apparent sinking and loss of sous on KAZU I is tragic. It might have been mitigated if Japan required AIS on all vessels at sea.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Yubaru
Sorry to correct you .
However -
Some of us are from countries that have frigid northern waters and when a distress call comes in for 26 people are sinking it most certainly definitely doesn't take 3 hours to reach them.
Its quite simply not true when you say 3 hours is relatively short.
This detail cant be disputed over.
the response time is absolutely pathetic.
Its possible you are Japanese and not from any northern ocean regions or from a country that doesn't effectively have rapid response capabilities.
No insult intended.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
They just edited the article 5 minutes ago.
Random
In their distress call they reported a list of 30 degrees. It’s likely that it quickly capsized and most will be found inside the ship.
Yubaru
This is here, not "there". I based my comment upon how Japan gets things done and yes your comment can easily be refuted and disputed.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
This is classic and truly frustrating Japanese news announcement.
They found four of them but don't know if they are alive or not ?
Then why the announcement.
And only by Sunday morning ?
You have to wonder what the heck the coastguard was doing from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning?
For lack of a better word it just sounds incompetent to me.
Good
Maybe a song similar to the Edmund Fitzgerald can be written to commemorate this tragedy.