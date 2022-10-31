4 hospitalized after suspected gas poisoning at factory in Aichi

Four men were taken to hospital on Monday for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after an accident was reported at a Du Pont-Toray Co chemical factory in central Japan.

Emergency services were called to the factory operated by Du Pont-Toray Co in Tokai, Aichi Prefecture, at around 1:55 p.m.

The four men, aged in their 40s to 60s, were cleaning exhaust equipment outside the facility making heat-resistant film when the accident occurred. One of the men in his 50s temporarily lost consciousness, local fire authorities said.

Du Pont-Toray was established in 1964 by the two major U.S. and Japanese chemical companies.

