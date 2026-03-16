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4 missing, 9 rescued after collision at sea off northeastern Japan

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AOMORI

Four people went missing and nine others were rescued after a fishing boat capsized following a collision with a cargo ship off northeastern Japan, the coast guard said early Tuesday.

The coast guard was notified at around 1:15 a.m. of the collision between the 748-ton cargo ship Suehiro Maru and the 140-ton Kofuku Maru No. 65 fishing boat about 20 kilometers northeast of Misawa port in Aomori Prefecture.

The boat, from Hachinohe, Aomori, is believed to have sunk. Of the 13 crew members aboard, nine were rescued by the cargo ship, which is from Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, according to the Hachinohe Coast Guard Office.

© KYODO

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