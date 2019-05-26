Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 missing after 2 cargo ships collide off Chiba Pref

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Four crew members were missing after two Japanese cargo ships collided early Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan, the coast guard said.

The 499-ton Sumiho Maru and another 499-ton ship, the Sensho Maru, collided about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture around 2:10 a.m. The Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, sank and four of its five crew, all Japanese, were missing, according to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in Yokohama.

The coast guard was continuing to search inside the sunken vessel, found at a depth of about 30 meters.

Visibility was poor in the area at the time of the accident due to fog, the coast guard said, adding the Sensho Maru put out a call for assistance.

All four crew aboard the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, were safe, according to the coast guard.

Hiraku Fujita, 60, the captain of the Sensho Maru that had been carrying about 1,300 tons of steel from Kashima in eastern Japan to the port of Sakai in Osaka Prefecture, was rescued, it said.

The coast guard identified the four missing as Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, Akira Yano, 72, Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

i can't imagine the intensity of such a collision.

Hopes and Prayers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry but my brother is a ship's navigator and he also sells automatic steerage and navigation systems for ships and boats and this sort of accident simply should not be happening in this day and age. Low visibility? RADAR! Heard of it? Serious negligence involved in this incident.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog