4 remain missing as search continues at Oita landslide site

Search and rescue efforts continued Friday at the site of a massive landslide in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with four people still missing two days after the disaster.

The prefectural government identified a second body, discovered Thursday, as Aiko Iwashita, 76. Her 45-year-old son, Yoshinori, was found dead Wednesday after the landslide engulfed four houses in a mountainous community in the Yabakei area on the outskirts of Nakatsu, leaving six people unaccounted for.

Around 580 Self-Defense Forces personnel, police officers and firefighters were mobilized Friday to search for the remaining four women. They used heavy machinery to remove mud and rock at locations where houses are believed to be buried.

Oita Gov. Katsusada Hirose and Nakatsu Mayor Masanori Okuzuka inspected the disaster site and a shelter.

"(The search operation) may be prolonged. There is a possibility of mudslides if it rains," Hirose told reporters after the inspection.

As rain is expected in the northern part of Oita on the weekend, local authorities are planning to install drainage pipes in the area to prevent river flooding that could be triggered by a mudslide.

The city government of Nakatsu has issued an evacuation order for 19 residents of eight households in the area.

© KYODO