Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 remain missing as search continues at Oita landslide site

2 Comments
OITA

Search and rescue efforts continued Friday at the site of a massive landslide in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with four people still missing two days after the disaster.

The prefectural government identified a second body, discovered Thursday, as Aiko Iwashita, 76. Her 45-year-old son, Yoshinori, was found dead Wednesday after the landslide engulfed four houses in a mountainous community in the Yabakei area on the outskirts of Nakatsu, leaving six people unaccounted for.

Around 580 Self-Defense Forces personnel, police officers and firefighters were mobilized Friday to search for the remaining four women. They used heavy machinery to remove mud and rock at locations where houses are believed to be buried.

Oita Gov. Katsusada Hirose and Nakatsu Mayor Masanori Okuzuka inspected the disaster site and a shelter.

"(The search operation) may be prolonged. There is a possibility of mudslides if it rains," Hirose told reporters after the inspection.

As rain is expected in the northern part of Oita on the weekend, local authorities are planning to install drainage pipes in the area to prevent river flooding that could be triggered by a mudslide.

The city government of Nakatsu has issued an evacuation order for 19 residents of eight households in the area.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims, friends, and families.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I hope people learn from this. I wish my condolences to friend and family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fall Off the Beaten Path: A Weekend Getaway to Sakunami Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

April Fools: How to Talk About Big or Little Lies in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Food and Drink

Menbakaichidai Fire Ramen

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 English-Friendly Yoga Studios In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN