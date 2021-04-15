4 more prefectures to be added to list for stricter anti-virus measures

A worker uses a thermometer to check people's temperatures before they enter the venue for the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka on Thursday.

The Japanese government is set Friday to designate another four prefectures as requiring tougher restrictions to fight the latest wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country.

The addition of Tokyo's neighbors -- Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama -- as well as Aichi will bring the number of prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency to 10.

The measures, including asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. with fines for noncompliance and capping attendance at large events at 5,000, are expected to be in effect from Tuesday to May 11, according to sources familiar with the plans.

With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visiting Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato is set to finalize the decision in his place at a coronavirus task force meeting in the evening.

The decision comes as coronavirus cases in Japan have steadily increased after a state of emergency was lifted last month. The nationwide tally topped 4,000 for a second consecutive day on Thursday amid the spread of highly contagious variants, just under 100 days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.

Osaka, the epicenter of the current surge in infections, saw a record 1,208 cases, while Tokyo reported 729, Kanagawa 242 and Aichi 218.

As health experts warned of the situation worsening during the Golden Week holidays, one of the year's busiest periods for travel from late April through early May, Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi were placed under the quasi-state of emergency on April 5, with Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa being added Monday.

The governors of the four prefectures joining next week had asked the government Thursday for the authority to impose the tougher restrictions, made possible by a legal revision in February that set a 200,000 yen ($1,800) fine for restaurants and bars failing to follow the mandate to close early.

Similar measures during the state of emergency covering parts of the country from early January through late last month were largely successful in bringing down infections.

