4 more prefectures to be added to list for stricter anti-virus measures

The Japanese government is set Friday to designate another four prefectures as requiring tougher restrictions to fight the latest wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country.
The addition of Tokyo's neighbors -- Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama -- as well as Aichi will bring the number of prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency to 10.
The measures, including asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. with fines for noncompliance and capping attendance at large events at 5,000, are expected to be in effect from Tuesday to May 11, according to sources familiar with the plans.
With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visiting Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato is set to finalize the decision in his place at a coronavirus task force meeting in the evening.
The decision comes as coronavirus cases in Japan have steadily increased after a state of emergency was lifted last month. The nationwide tally topped 4,000 for a second consecutive day on Thursday amid the spread of highly contagious variants, just under 100 days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.
Osaka, the epicenter of the current surge in infections, saw a record 1,208 cases, while Tokyo reported 729, Kanagawa 242 and Aichi 218.
As health experts warned of the situation worsening during the Golden Week holidays, one of the year's busiest periods for travel from late April through early May, Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi were placed under the quasi-state of emergency on April 5, with Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa being added Monday.
The governors of the four prefectures joining next week had asked the government Thursday for the authority to impose the tougher restrictions, made possible by a legal revision in February that set a 200,000 yen ($1,800) fine for restaurants and bars failing to follow the mandate to close early.
Similar measures during the state of emergency covering parts of the country from early January through late last month were largely successful in bringing down infections.© KYODO
r
Is the vaccine not available or Japanese citizens not willing to take it?
Toshihiro
Better yet, place even the least at risk prefectures under a heightened alert. there have been surges in several countries and there's the French variant that cannot be detected through testing. Better be safe and be a bit overkill now than be sorry in the future.
P. Smith
Reasonable given all the Japanese people who don’t wear masks or don’t wear them properly. So far this morning I have counted six Japanese people with no masks and another seven using them as chin warmers. I haven’t seen any foreigners without masks yet.
snowymountainhell
”Quasi” re-emerges! We need another mascot! Let’s ALL vote: “kun” or “chan” ?
JDoe
Another State of Emergency and I cant pay my rent & will have to move to a much smaller, much much older place. Cant work = cant pay rent. ;-(
Simian Lane
We are living in a quasi-world run by quasi-men and quasi-women in a quasi-state of time
Simian Lane
two years of this garbage is the absolute limit most people are going to take, before they figure out they’d rather take their chances than waste any bigger fraction of their lives moaning and worrying and fearing
Ricky Sanchez
So, basically a state of emergency without calling it a state of emergency..due to the upcoming Olympics. Time to #canceltheolympics
TrevorPeace
And here come 'The Olympics'. I think some heads need to roll.
Zoroto
While the country needs strong leadership, the Prime Minister is paying homage to the Master.
GdTokyo
P,
I am not doubting you. But I personally have not seen an unmasked Japanese person in several months.
Perhaps it is a case of things not being taken as seriously outside my limited frame of reference.
S.I.
Spot on. I already reached that limit quite a while ago... ill wear the bloody mask thing, but thats as far as Ill go - there is no replacement for taking care of yourself, eating healthy, exercising and enjoying life.
I wont stay at home all the time, nor will I avoid pubs and restaurants.
Tora
So far counted 300 Japanese with masks and zero foreigners with or without them because there are none on this train.
Paul
This is a nightmare! Would the media please start urging the government to buy Sputnik V?
Tokyo-Engr
Maybe the vaccine issue is more urgent. The CEO of Pfizer came out today and said a 3rd dose will be needed and subsequently an annual booster.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months.html
Would this mean Japan should focus more on vaccines? I guess we will find out soon.
P. Smith
Do you always walk the length of the train counting people? How are you able to accomplish this between stops?
Aly Rustom
That's all these IDIOTS can do? Shorten times for bars and restaurants? LDP FOOLS.
First, implement laws that help and push companies to make more and more of their employees WFH.
Second, shut the schools and implement online learning. Many countries are doing this. Time for this quasi tech nation to join the 21 century.
Only asking restaurants and bars in targeted cities to shorten operating hours and imposing a fine is just not going to do it.
thepersoniamnow
Well I am a totally foreign looking Japanese Citizen who has and has not worn his mask correctly at all times this last year. I have forgot, I have done well most of the times lol :)
Mark
""quasi-state of emergency, ""
It will NOT work unless MORE and MORE people are vaccinated.
That is the key my friend, just look at England, France, USA, and other were they are vaccinating 3,000,000 people per a DAY, while Japan only vaccinated about 1.3 million in 2 months, almost like a JOKE.
Northernlife
More meaningless moves by the government but these small restaurants and bars are loving it most of them wouldn't make the money that they are being given every day happy days.
HBJ
Again, what on earth does the government expect to happen if it doesn’t vaccinate the population?
Open things up, infection rates increase. Put measures in place, infection rates drop. Open things up again, infection rates increase.
We’ve got 18 months of evidence worldwide now showing that this is the pattern. It’s nothing surprising, and nothing that can’t be predicted. However, the Japanese government still hasn’t learned.
It’s not about the overall death rate as some will argue, it’s that people’s health is being put at risk unnecessarily.
Michael Machida
This is a State Of Emergency and/or Lock Down.
They can call it whatever they want, but it is what it is and we know it.
"With the quasi-emergency status, prefectural governors can ask restaurants and bars in targeted cities to shorten operating hours and impose a fine of up to 200,000 yen for noncompliance."
anon99999
Meanwhile what really matters is the Glorious covid safe Olympics showing mankind’s victory over the virus although perhaps now with no spectators
zatoizugoodo
Quasi is the perfect word to describe Japan...or so it seems....
kwatt
Japan may need a martial law for very strict measures. Japan's state of emergency and whatever is "request".
n1k1
The bigger problem in Japan is how to get the vaccines into people's arms.
drlucifer
You don't test you don't find, so simple yet very difficult for some to understand. Continue to feel good not testing and comparing numbers with other countries, it is not an olympic event that Japan will earn a medal. At the end Japan is reliant for vaccines on countries that Japan has been busy comparing for more than a year and feeling good. There is light at the end of tunnel for those countries whereas Japan can only pray vaccines will be the rescue.
u_s__reamer
What's going on in Japan? Answer: what history teaches us and what we never seem to learn, that humans in their arrogance and ignorance always underestimate the deadly power of the lowly virus. What we are now about to experience is a pandemic Groundhog Day in Japan. Some will seek solutions in prayers and magical thinking, others in science. Whatever, Olympics, Schmolympics to Suga, Koike and all the usual suspects. Oh, and one fine day it will all go away, desu ne.
Hideomi Kuze
"stricter anti-virus measures" is never stricter, it is weakener than state of emergency.
Suga government or Osaka governor who failured also timing of finish of state of emergency mere used measure of different name to evade the blame.
Gooch
Sounds more like he's feathering his own nest.
divinda
What does it take for "actual emergency status"?
Apparently not even this:
"The health care system in Osaka Prefecture is now in such a critical situation that hospitals fear they may soon have to turn away seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
*There are now more patients with severe symptoms than the number of available hospital beds for their treatment in the prefecture**."*
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14331155
Shinichi Hamada
Why people think these vaccines are going to somehow stop or slow the spread of this virus is mind-boggling.
The makers of the vaccines admit themselves that they don't prevent transmission, but only lessen the severity of symptoms. They don't prevent you from getting it, and they don't prevent you from passing it on.
So how are vaccines going to make things any safer?
carpslidy
Rightly so, people aren't scared anymore.
This is pointless and increasingly unpopular.
zichi
Shinichi Hamada
Working very well in countries like the UK which have given the first vaccinations to more than 30 million people. Infection and death rates are falling fast. But cautions are still needed.
They prevent people from getting sick and dying.
By reducing the infection rates and deaths.
wanderlust
Stricter measures - bars and restaurants close at 7:30 pm, and get subsidies
Quasi-emergency stricter measures - bars and restaurants close at 7:00 pm, and get larger subsidies
Super-quasi-emergency stricter measures - bars and restaurants close at 6:00 pm, and get even larger subsidies
Can't the LDP and local government think of anything besides bars and restaurants closing earlier?
Cognac
one week ago I said to my wife : the GW is approaching, wanna bet about cases rising all around Japan so they can order to not move around ?
And here we go......
Goodlucktoyou
Bill gates influence knows no borders.
Pukey2
For every one short but painful lockdown, you could have about three prolonged, quasi state of 'emergency' which could go on for god knows how long. Your choice. But here we go again. Didn't we just literally come out of SOE days ago?
As I said, it's very telling that, now, the UK has similar daily rates of cases and deaths as Japan. And remember, they are doing a lot of testing in the former, but we know testing is being suppressed or discouraged in the latter. We all had an inkling of how incompetent the government here would be as early as that cruise ship incident occurred over a year ago. Japan is the sick man of East Asia.