Police and emergency personnel are seen at a spot where a bear attacked four people in Akita City on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

4 people attacked by bear in Akita Prefecture; two others in Toyama, Kanazawa

AKITA

Four people were attacked by a bear on Monday in a residential area in Akita, with the whereabouts of the animal currently unknown, local authorities said.

The extent of injuries suffered by the male and female victims, aged from their 60s to 80s, is unclear, but all could hold conversations when they were rushed to hospital following the incident that occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

One of the five people initially reported to have been attacked, a man in his 80s, instead sustained injuries when he tripped while fleeing the scene.

Akita Prefecture has seen a higher-than-usual number of bear sightings this year, with police saying a record 30 people have been injured in attacks.

Also on Monday, an 84-year-old man in Kanazawa and a 79-year-old woman in Toyama, both in central Japan, were attacked by bears, with both suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

