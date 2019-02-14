4 people found dead in tent in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of three men and one woman have been found inside a tent in the mountains near Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, in what police believe was a group suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 10:20 a.m. near Arakawa Dam by an employee, Sankei Shimbun reported. The bodies were covered by blankets. Remnants of charcoal briquettes were found inside the tent.

Police said the four were a man in his 50s from from Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, a man in his 30s from Hakodate in Hokkaido, a woman in her 20s from Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, and a man in his 20s from Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture. Police believe the four met via an online site for people who want to commit suicide.

A rental car was parked near the tent. Another employee of the dam administration office saw the group putting up the tent at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

