4 people found dead in tent in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of three men and one woman have been found inside a tent in the mountains near Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, in what police believe was a group suicide.
According to police, the bodies were found at around 10:20 a.m. near Arakawa Dam by an employee, Sankei Shimbun reported. The bodies were covered by blankets. Remnants of charcoal briquettes were found inside the tent.
Police said the four were a man in his 50s from from Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, a man in his 30s from Hakodate in Hokkaido, a woman in her 20s from Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, and a man in his 20s from Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture. Police believe the four met via an online site for people who want to commit suicide.
A rental car was parked near the tent. Another employee of the dam administration office saw the group putting up the tent at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.© Japan Today
Do the hustle
There it is again. If they have an online bulletin board for people who want to commit suicide, is it still called, social media? Perhaps it should be called, antisocial media.
I am not aware of any other country outside Asia that has these kinds of websites. They are obviously more popular than anyone would like to admit.
Toshihiro
Shouldn't the government be able to take down such social media chat groups?
jcapan
Agree that the government should more closely monitor and or curb such sites, but I'd prefer changing the culture in this country so that mental illness is far more widely recognized and treated more effectively, so that fewer people would be frequenting such groups in the first place. IOW, address the underlying causes as opposed to the fallout. Might prevent an awful lot of crimes perpetrated by those with undiagnosed/untreated mental illness.
pessimist87
No use for governmental interference. If they wanted to die, they will eventually find their way to do so. There must be rather a fundamental change in thinking and mentality, that death is no solution to any problem.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Not encouraging people to kill themselves, but I'd like to shout out to these four who chose to do it where they did not cause tremendous troubles for thousands of people by tossing themselves in front of a moving train.
RIP
oyatoi
Groupthink, even unto death!
Bungle
Once again, more lost souls. It’s a pity they didn’t use this opportunity to talk to their peers and counsel each other.
L
A relative aspect on the view would be, to wonder why their environment constructed a pattern resulting in such outcome.
William Bjornson
Requiescate in pace. It's sad that you died and no one cares why but suggest that it might have been 'mental illness' which caused you all to leave us. When one REALLY pays attention to this place if they are somewhat dense but do pay attention such as myself, or, if they are just naturally sensitive and insightful as these people probably were, in this Human World we are involuntarily extruded into we discover the relativeness of Human insanity. A person opts to leave Life because Life in current Human Reality has become intolerable. When a person is trapped in an intolerable situation, escaping it is SANE. It doesn't take much to see that Human Reality is a collective psychosis whose main effect is to cause Humans to see insanity but perceive it as 'Reality' and "What to do?" and bend to its insane demands. Some people do not bend and are not blinded to what is us and must endure it day after day seeing the sickness but helpless to even know a way to attempt to repair us. When a person reaches this point, at any age, what is the point of continuing the pain? Leaving one's life is sometimes a person's only freedom. But it requires a great amount of courage mixed with the desperation. Cowards opt for the living deaths we see all around us in careers or intoxicant hell or conservative mentalities but such escapes are worse than death in the end. Please understand that the reasons most people don't leave here early is crippled perception, blindness to Human misery, or just craven fear, and none of these speak of mental health but of a thoughtless programmed acceptance of the horrors we see, big and small, daily. These folks had enough, did not feel they had to shoot up a bunch of innocent people to ensure their courage didn't fail them or to express what Life had done to them, but quietly gathered with a single purpose, to give each other solace as their grief propelled them from us. Tsui ni, Requiescate in pace. Peace be to your souls.