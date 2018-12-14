4 people unaccounted for after house fire in Toyama Pref

Four people are unaccounted for following a fire early Friday that burnt down a house in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, local police and firefighters said.

The fire broke out about 3:20 a.m. at the two-story wooden house of Hiroshi Miyazaki, 86, in the city of Tonami.

Of the five occupants, a 24-year-old grandson of Miyazaki jumped from the second floor and is believed to have broken his right hand and right leg. Although the fire was contained in about an hour, other family members remain missing.

Miyazaki lived with his wife, 82, son, 61, daughter-in-law, 57, and the grandson at the house located in the middle of rice fields.

Teruko Miyazaki, 75, a relative of the family who has reported to authorities about the fire, said she heard deafening sounds from the house in flames.

A 68-year-old neighbor said when he looked outside, the flames were 5 or 6 meters above the roof. "There was nothing I could do," he said.

