4 Skymark flights delayed at Fukuoka airport after mechanic forgets to take mandated alcohol test

Skymark Airlines Inc says that a male mechanic in his 60s who checks aircraft before their departure from Fukuoka Airport forgot to take a mandated alcohol test before work on Monday.

The man’s failure to adhere to strict safety measures on the job caused four flight delays from Fukuoka, affecting about 700 passengers over two hours, Kyodo News reported. The mechanic reportedly did not consume any alcohol before performing safety-sensitive work, but nevertheless was required to take a test before starting work.

According to Skymark Airlines, there are two types of alcohol testing: the company’s own test and a government-mandated one. Although the mechanic in question passed the company’s alcohol test, a supervisor noticed that the government-mandated test was not administered, after checking his paperwork.

Another mechanic was dispatched to complete the inspection duties.

The law prohibits mechanics from working a full day if they fail to take the legally mandated alcohol testing before their shift begins. Skylark President Hayao Hora said, “We deeply apologize for all the inconvenience this caused our passengers.”

© Japan Today