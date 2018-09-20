4 women found dead in apartment in Kitakyushu apartment

Four women in their 20s were found dead Thursday in an apartment room in Fukuoka Prefecture, police said.
The bodies were discovered around 9:15 a.m. in the city of Kitakyushu. The police also found what looked like coal briquettes, leading them to suspect the women committed suicide.
The mother of one of the four women called the police around 3 a.m. asking them to go to the apartment as her daughter had hinted she might kill herself. The dead woman lived in the apartment.
No suicide notes were found, they said.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
maybeperhapsyes
So sad. The parents must be inconsolable.
RIP ladies...your pain has ended.
Your parents on the other hand...
Vince Black
Can't rule out cult activity. Let's hope all electronic correspondence is scrutinized, it could prevent further deaths and possibly lead to arrests
oyatoi
This story should, but won’t, be on the front page of every newspaper in the Western world, drawing the connection between their deaths and an ends justifies the means, utilitarian, greater good ethos that underpins them. Whatever other issues they were confronting, the most insurmountable one is the engrained, strong eat the weak, prevailing mentality that accepts and excuses official policies that are directly implicated in this. Feel free to speculate, but high on the list of what contributed to this outcome is Japan’s refusal to accept that the mental health of its people is being threatened by policies that are deliberately designed to put obstacles in their way.