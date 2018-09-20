4 women found dead in apartment in Kitakyushu apartment

Four women in their 20s were found dead Thursday in an apartment room in Fukuoka Prefecture, police said.

The bodies were discovered around 9:15 a.m. in the city of Kitakyushu. The police also found what looked like coal briquettes, leading them to suspect the women committed suicide.

The mother of one of the four women called the police around 3 a.m. asking them to go to the apartment as her daughter had hinted she might kill herself. The dead woman lived in the apartment.

No suicide notes were found, they said.

