4-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by mother

A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car driven by his mother in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot beside the family’s home at around 1:20 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the 33-year-old woman, Miho Monji, was driving out of the parking lot when she hit her son Shion who had been playing with his brothers and sisters.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

© Japan Today