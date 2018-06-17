Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by mother

OKAZAKI, Aichi

A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car driven by his mother in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot beside the family’s home at around 1:20 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the 33-year-old woman, Miho Monji, was driving out of the parking lot when she hit her son Shion who had been playing with his brothers and sisters.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Another one? This is becoming a huge issue in Japan. Poor little baby gone to soon.

Rest in peace Shion.

Not to go off track from the issue, "brothers and sisters" means siblings here or did he have 2 plus brothers and 2 plus sisters? Maybe having many kids would be hard to keep track of their whereabouts.

