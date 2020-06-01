4-year-old boy dies after being hit by tractor driven by father

A four-year-old boy died after he was hit by a tractor being driven by his father on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, on Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Farm owner Taiki Saito, 44, was driving his tractor when he hit his son Rikio. The boy was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
Police said at the time of the accident, Rikio was playing with his two sisters, aged 11 and 5, in front of the tractor. They were on top of a bundle of rolled-up grass when Rikio fell off into the path of the tractor.
His sisters called out to their father but Saito was unable to stop the tractor in time.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Goodlucktoyou
This is not a police matter, it is a family counseling matter.
tjguy
What a tragic story and a traumatic event for the family! So sorry for them!
Benjamin Weinmann
Never understood the special status given to kids when it's relatively easy to make another one. I think an adult is more precious as they actually contribute. Kids don't do much in the grande scheme of things. If one passes, make another one.