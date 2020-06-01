4-year-old boy dies after being hit by tractor driven by father

A four-year-old boy died after he was hit by a tractor being driven by his father on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Farm owner Taiki Saito, 44, was driving his tractor when he hit his son Rikio. The boy was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said at the time of the accident, Rikio was playing with his two sisters, aged 11 and 5, in front of the tractor. They were on top of a bundle of rolled-up grass when Rikio fell off into the path of the tractor.

His sisters called out to their father but Saito was unable to stop the tractor in time.

