Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4-year-old boy dies from choking on bean during Setsubun event

0 Comments
MATSU, Shimane

A four-year-old boy choked on a soybean during a bean throwing event at a daycare center in Matsue City of Shimane Prefecture, it was learned on Thursday. 

According to Matsue City officials, the four-year-old boy lost consciousness and fainted during a bean scattering event celebrating the Setsubun festival at a certified childcare center on the morning of Feb 3. He was taken to the hospital, but later died. 

The boy was participating in bean scattering after eating roasted soybeans. The cause of death was suffocation due to one bean that got stuck in his throat. The bean was enlarged as it contained moisture from water. Each child was given around 10 beans during the event. 

Police said Thursday they are investigating the incident further to see if the staff at the daycare center might have been negligent in any way.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Otaru Snow Light Path Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

How to Find the Perfect-Fitting Bra in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Kome to Circus

GaijinPot Travel

プレイボーイ and Other Japanese Words for Naughty Dating Behavior

GaijinPot Blog