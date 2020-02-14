4-year-old boy dies from choking on bean during Setsubun event

A four-year-old boy choked on a soybean during a bean throwing event at a daycare center in Matsue City of Shimane Prefecture, it was learned on Thursday.

According to Matsue City officials, the four-year-old boy lost consciousness and fainted during a bean scattering event celebrating the Setsubun festival at a certified childcare center on the morning of Feb 3. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The boy was participating in bean scattering after eating roasted soybeans. The cause of death was suffocation due to one bean that got stuck in his throat. The bean was enlarged as it contained moisture from water. Each child was given around 10 beans during the event.

Police said Thursday they are investigating the incident further to see if the staff at the daycare center might have been negligent in any way.

