4-year-old boy drowns after being swept away while playing in river in Fukuoka Prefecture

FUKUOKA

A 4-year-old boy drowned after being swept away by a strong current in a river in Yame City, Fukuoka Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

Police said that just before 5 p.m. Monday, a woman called 110 and said her 4-year-old son had disappeared while playing in the Hoshino River, broadcaster NTV reported.

About 30 minutes later, the boy was found submerged in an irrigation canal one kilometer downstream from where he had disappeared. He was taken to hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

The irrigation canal is an agricultural canal that draws water from the river, and the water depth where the boy went under was about 50 centimeters.

The boy had come to play in the river with his parents and siblings from Fukuoka City.

