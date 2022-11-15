4-year-old boy falls to his death from 10th-floor apartment in Aomori Prefecture

A four-year-old boy fell to his death from a 10th-floor apartment in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, police said.
According to police, the boy was found lying on the ground in front of the apartment building at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Local media reported that the child died about one hour later in hospital.
Police said the boy’s mother told them she left the apartment to take a garbage bag down to the disposal area on the first floor. She said she thought her son was asleep in his bed.
Police believe the child left his room and climbed up onto a chair on the balcony and somehow fell over the 124-cm-high railing.
Police said the mother lived alone with her son.© Japan Today
Haaa Nemui
This is the third or fourth time I’ve read about similar incidents in the last couple of months. Sad news every time.
Chabbawanga
again? seriously? is there something wrong with people in this country?
rainyday
Yeah, they live in a country where most of the built environment in cities, where 90% of the population lives, consists of apartment buildings that are fundamentally unsafe environments to raise toddlers in.
Its very easy to judge people, but all this mother did was a normal household errand of the kind that mothers of toddlers have to spend their whole day taking care of.
Chabbawanga
Every time one of these tragedies happens my wife and i will talk about. It's always in the news. How could you risk it after there being so many horror stories reported in the news. If there arent bars attached to the windows in your apartment, then make sure you install child locks. "Souteigai, souteigai!" is no excuse.
finally rich
Its not hard not to leave any climbable objects on the balcony (including AC outdoor units).
Also not very hard or expensive to safety net your balcony. This was supposed to be a top priority for parents when moving to any unit above ground floor.
Speed
What the hell?? This sems to be happening every other day.
Unfortunately, this kind of accident will continue to increase since more of these really talll high-rise condos are being built everywhere, replacing homes and shorter apartment buildings.