4-year-old boy falls to his death from 10th-floor apartment in Aomori Prefecture

A four-year-old boy fell to his death from a 10th-floor apartment in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the boy was found lying on the ground in front of the apartment building at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Local media reported that the child died about one hour later in hospital.

Police said the boy’s mother told them she left the apartment to take a garbage bag down to the disposal area on the first floor. She said she thought her son was asleep in his bed.

Police believe the child left his room and climbed up onto a chair on the balcony and somehow fell over the 124-cm-high railing.

Police said the mother lived alone with her son.

