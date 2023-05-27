Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref

YAMAGUCHI

A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Kyodo News quoted police as saying the boy’s mother called 119 and said her son had fallen from their apartment balcony. The mother, who was alone with her son in the apartment, said she thought he was in one of the rooms, police said.

Police said it appears the boy climbed up over the one-meter balcony railing and fell. He crashed into a three-meter-deep water storage tank which was full. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m.

