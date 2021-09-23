4-year-old boy falls to his death from 9th floor balcony in Sapporo

A four-year-old boy fall to his death from the balcony of his family’s 9th-floor apartment in Sapporo on Thursday.

According to police, the boy’s father called 119 at around 9:20 a.m. and said his son had fallen from their apartment in Shiroishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the boy’s parents were both home at the time, but neither of them apparently noticed him go out onto the balcony. They told police they thought he was in his room.

© Japan Today