4-year-old boy falls to his death from apartment building

TOKYO

A four-year-old boy fell to his death from an apartment building in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward on Saturday.

According to police, a resident called 119 at around 4:30 p.m. and said a boy had fallen from the 14-story municipal apartment building and was lying on the 2nd-floor roof covering the entranceway, Kyodo News reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said that prior to the incident, the boy was seen playing with friends near the building entrance and that lobby surveillance camera footage showed him getting into the elevator by himself. They believe that after getting off the elevator on the 12th floor, the boy somehow fell from the corridor or stairwell.

