4-year-old boy, father in critical condition after falling into river

A four-year-old boy and his father who is in his 30s are in a critical condition after falling into a river in Akiruno City, Tokyo, on Sunday.

A little after 3 p.m., a call was made to 119 by a woman saying that her husband and son were drowning in a river, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the couple and their son had been out driving and stopped by the river for a walk. The woman went back to the car but when her husband and son did not return, she went to check on them and found them drowning in the river.

The two were pulled from the river at around 3:30 p.m. Police said they were both in a state of cardiac arrest.

The river is about 1.5 meters deep and the two were found floating close to the riverbank.

