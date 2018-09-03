Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4-year-old boy found in car parking lot after his mother, 2-month-old brother go missing

HYOGO

A 40-year-old woman and her 2-month-old son went missing on Saturday afternoon from a camping ground in Ako, Hyogo Prefecture. The woman’s four-year-old son was found crying beside the family’s car in the parking lot at around 6 p.m. by a passerby.

According to police, there was a note inside the car, saying “Don’t look for me,” Fuji TV reported Monday. The parking lot is about 100 meters from the coast.

About 40 police and coast guard divers searched the area and sea on Monday but without success. A drone was also used to survey the area.

The boy who was found by himself told police he had come to the area with his mother and baby brother but didn’t know where they were. The woman’s husband told police his wife had taken the children for a drive and had left home at around 3 p.m. Saturday. The woman left her cell phone at home.

Prepare for very bad news in the next few days...

Another day in Japan infanticide and suicide. Let’s hope it has not come to this, but he note left in the car does not give a positive outlook.

