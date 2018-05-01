4-year-old boy in coma after pool accident

A four-year-old boy is in a coma after being found floating in a pool at a spa facility in Nara Prefecture.

According to police, at around 10:12 a.m. on Monday, a visitor to Nara Kenko Land in Tenri City, noticed the boy floating in the indoor pool which has a flowing current of water, Sankei Shimbun reported. He immediately called 119 and the boy was transported to hospital. He remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.

The 120-meter-long pool is one meter deep, and at the time the boy was discovered, his family was nowhere to be found. He was also not wearing any pool floats.

Police said the boy was visiting Nara Kenko Land with nine people from Mie Prefecture’s Nabari City.

