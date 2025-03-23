4-year-old boy in critical condition after apparently falling from 4th floor toilet window

A 4-year-old Filipino boy is in a critical condition after he apparently fell from the toilet window of the 4th-floor apartment where he lives with his family in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the boy was found collapsed on the premises of a prefectural housing complex by his older sister at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, NHK reported. His sister had gone looking for him after he didn’t come out of the toilet in their apartment.

The boy sustained a fractured skull and lower back injuries. He remains unconscious.

Police said no one saw or heard the boy fall.

