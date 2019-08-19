4-year-old boy seriously injured after being struck by police car

A 4-year-old boy remained in a critical condition Monday after he was hit by a police car while on a Tokyo crosswalk on Sunday.

The boy was hit near JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward as he crossed the street while the green pedestrian signal was showing.

According to the police, the vehicle was rushing to the metropolitan police headquarters to conduct a drug test on a suspect when it hit the boy, who was left unconscious after the impact.

The car, driven by a 51-year-old male sergeant, went through a red traffic signal and into the crossing with sirens blaring and its lights flashing, the police said. The driver was accompanied by a senior officer in the passenger seat.

The boy's family was nearby when the accident occurred, the police said.

"We will give thorough instructions to prevent a similar incident from occurring again," said Masayuki Okabe, deputy police chief of Shinjuku police station.

