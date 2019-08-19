Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4-year-old boy seriously injured after being struck by police car

TOKYO

A 4-year-old boy remained in a critical condition Monday after he was hit by a police car while on a Tokyo crosswalk on Sunday.

The boy was hit near JR Yotsuya Station in Chiyoda Ward as he crossed the street while the green pedestrian signal was showing.

According to the police, the vehicle was rushing to the metropolitan police headquarters to conduct a drug test on a suspect when it hit the boy, who was left unconscious after the impact.

The car, driven by a 51-year-old male sergeant, went through a red traffic signal and into the crossing with sirens blaring and its lights flashing, the police said. The driver was accompanied by a senior officer in the passenger seat.

The boy's family was nearby when the accident occurred, the police said.

"We will give thorough instructions to prevent a similar incident from occurring again," said Masayuki Okabe, deputy police chief of Shinjuku police station.

C'mon, cops. Rushing to take a guy in for a drug test?? This definitely shouldn't have happened.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is a mess - why did they need to run red lights for a drug test? Was it really more important than the safety of the citizens?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Even ambulances slow when crossing intersections against the lights. The police need to do the same. It wasn’t like they were in a life or death emergency.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

