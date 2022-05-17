4-year-old girl dies after being hit by car driven by father

A four-year-old girl died after she was hit by a a car driven by father in Yanaizu, Fukushima Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Sunday, Fukushima TV reported. Police said the girl, Nanaka Arami, was on the road in front of her house when she was hit by the car.

The child sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later. The girl’s father was quoted by police as saying he didn’t see his daughter on the road.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

