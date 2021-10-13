Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4-year-old girl dies after falling from 25th-floor balcony in Osaka

OSAKA

A four-year-old girl died after she fell from the balcony of her family’s 25th-floor apartment in Osaka on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the body of Kanon Hayashi, wearing pajamas, was seen on the roof of the first-floor entrance to the apartment building in Kita Ward by another resident at around 6:10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The child was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival due to severe head injuries.

Police said Kanon lived with her two-year-old sister and 41-year-old mother. 

Police said Kanon’s mother told them she had gotten up early to do some housework and thought her daughter was in her room at the time of the accident.

The balcony has a 130-cm-high glass railing. There is a chair on the balcony which police believe Kanon climbed up on before falling over the railing.

