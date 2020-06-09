4-year-old girl falls to death from high-rise apartment

A 4-year-old girl fell to her death from the 18th floor of a high-rise apartment late Monday in southwestern Japan, police said.

Mion Ezaki was found on the roof of a store located on the first floor of the building after authorities received an emergency call from the apartment in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture at around 8:45 p.m., police and rescue workers said.

The unconscious girl was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said they are investigating the case, believing the girl may have fallen by accident from the balcony of her family's apartment in the 19th-floor building.

According to the police, Mion and a younger sibling remained in the apartment while their father was out to pick up their mother.

