Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4-year-old girl falls to her death from 6th-floor apartment

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

A four-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony of the sixth-floor apartment where she lived with her family in Yamakita, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the girl, Marin Kobayashi, was taken to hospital where she died around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Marin’s father called 119 at around 9 p.m. after his wife saw Marin one ground of JR Yamakita Station, which is beside the apartment building.

Marin lived with her parents and two-year-old brother. Police said they are investigating how Marin got over a clothesline on the balcony.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel