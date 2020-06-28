4-year-old girl falls to her death from 6th-floor apartment

A four-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony of the sixth-floor apartment where she lived with her family in Yamakita, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the girl, Marin Kobayashi, was taken to hospital where she died around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Marin’s father called 119 at around 9 p.m. after his wife saw Marin one ground of JR Yamakita Station, which is beside the apartment building.

Marin lived with her parents and two-year-old brother. Police said they are investigating how Marin got over a clothesline on the balcony.

