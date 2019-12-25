Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 years after daughter’s suicide, mother again blasts Dentsu in letter

2 Comments
TOKYO

Four years after her daughter committed suicide on Christmas Day, Yukimi Takahashi released a letter in which she again blasted her daughter’s employer, advertising giant Dentsu, for illegally making some of its employees work excessive amounts of overtime.

Dentsu received a warning from the labor ministry in September, two years after being found to have violated the Labor Standards Act by forcing employees to work grueling long hours—in many cases, unpaid, which led to the suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, 24, on Dec 25, 2015.

Takahashi committed suicide by jumping from a company dormitory. Her suicide was attributed to stress from overwork.

In the letter released to the media on Wednesday, the anniversary of her daughter’s death, Yukimi said: “Another Christmas spent without Matsuri has come to an end. No matter how much time passes, the sadness of losing my daughter will never be eased.”

Referring to the latest warning issued to Dentsu, Takahashi wrote: “I feel as if my daughter’s life and dignity have been trampled on once again by Dentsu. The Japanese government should take stronger preventative measures and treat this issue with a greater sense of crisis.”

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
An absolute tragedy.

She must be hurting so much.

Dentsu was punished with a paltry ¥500,000 fine for driving her daughter to suicide and in September received a mere slap on the wrist for almost doing it again.

The caste system is alive and well in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And their profits were up 1 trillion yen last year...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

