4 years after daughter’s suicide, mother again blasts Dentsu in letter

Four years after her daughter committed suicide on Christmas Day, Yukimi Takahashi released a letter in which she again blasted her daughter’s employer, advertising giant Dentsu, for illegally making some of its employees work excessive amounts of overtime.

Dentsu received a warning from the labor ministry in September, two years after being found to have violated the Labor Standards Act by forcing employees to work grueling long hours—in many cases, unpaid, which led to the suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, 24, on Dec 25, 2015.

Takahashi committed suicide by jumping from a company dormitory. Her suicide was attributed to stress from overwork.

In the letter released to the media on Wednesday, the anniversary of her daughter’s death, Yukimi said: “Another Christmas spent without Matsuri has come to an end. No matter how much time passes, the sadness of losing my daughter will never be eased.”

Referring to the latest warning issued to Dentsu, Takahashi wrote: “I feel as if my daughter’s life and dignity have been trampled on once again by Dentsu. The Japanese government should take stronger preventative measures and treat this issue with a greater sense of crisis.”

