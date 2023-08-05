40 C heat logged in Japan for 1st time this summer as nation swelters

Japan experienced its first 40 C day this season, with the mercury hitting the scorching level in the northeastern region, according to the weather agency.

Among the 914 observation points nationwide, temperatures had risen to 35 C or above at about 300 locations, with Date in Fukushima Prefecture logging 40.0 C around 2 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The Japanese archipelago has been sandwiched between a high-pressure system in the east and a typhoon in the west, allowing for warm, southern winds to blow across the country, the agency said.

Regions that were particularly blistered by high temperatures may have also been affected by Foehn winds — when warm winds collected on the top of a mountain range blow downwards — it added.

Central Tokyo saw sweltering weather for the 16th day this year, equaling the record set the previous year, with a temperature of 35.9 C.

In Japan, July temperatures were 1.91 C above average, marking the hottest since comparable data became available in 1898.

