40-year-old man becomes 1st Japanese to make unassisted solo trek to South Pole

A 40-year-old man from Hokkaido completed a solo trek to the South Pole on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese to reach there without resupplies, his office said.

Yasunaga Ogita, who started his trek in November, arrived at the South Pole at 1:45 a.m. Japan time after walking for 50 days. He had been pulling a 100-kilogram sleigh loaded with a tent, food and fuel.

"I am happy that I reached (the South Pole). (The accomplishment) is the accumulation of taking one step at a time in front of my eyes each day during these 50 days," Ogita told his office in Tokyo through a satellite phone.

"It is a relief that I will not have to walk from tomorrow," he said to his supporters who had been waiting for his call at the office.

There are around 25 people around the world who have completed a trek to the South Pole without resupplies, according to his office.

Ogita, who lives in the town of Takasu in Hokkaido, departed from the coast of Antarctica on Nov 18. Out of around 20 million yen ($176,800) needed to fund the trek, including costs of chartered flights to Antarctica, he collected 3.7 million yen through crowdfunding.

Although it is currently summer in Antarctica, the temperature at the continent, which is covered with a thick ice sheet, can fall below minus 30 C. There were also strong winds facing him as he climbed toward the South Pole, which is at some 2,800 meters above sea level.

He had earlier twice abandoned unassisted treks to the North Pole since 2012 due to obstacles such as huge crevasses. It was his first expedition to the South Pole.

A native of Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, Ogita joined a trekking program for the first time in 2000 when he walked in the Arctic with Japanese adventurer Mitsuro Oba. At that time he said he had been "looking for a place to burn energy" after quitting his studies at the Kanagawa Institute of Technology.

After that experience, he saved money from various part-time jobs and visited the Arctic 15 times, successfully trekking over 9,000 kilometers in total.

In an effort to share his experience, Ogita has been organizing events in Japan such as walking with elementary school students, covering 160 km.

