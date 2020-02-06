41 more cases of coronavirus found on cruise ship in Yokohama

Forty-one new cases of a virus have been found on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday. That brings the total number of cases in Japan to 61.
The death toll in mainland China's new virus outbreak has risen to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.
Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.
Before Friday's 41 confirmed cases, 20 passengers who were found to have the virus, were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama. About 3,700 people have been confined aboard the ship.
Kyodo News reported that the health ministry said the newly diagnosed people will be taken to medical facilities in Tokyo and nearby Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures as well as Shizuoka Prefecture. Among the 41 who have tested positive for the virus, Kyodo said 21 are Japanese, eight are American, five Australian, five Canadian and one each from Argentina and Britain.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Tokyo-Engr
Not unexpected at all. These poor folks are sitting in a petri dish. Cruise ships are notorious for spreading virus' (even more so than aircraft) but the level of infection is really concerning
quercetum
So they’re going to just let it spread around within the ship? No regards for the non- infected.
Bungle
Are we sure it was the virus that did him in?
Martin Blank
@quercetum
The whole ship is quarantined. That's how it works.
SauloJpn
273 people were tested and 61 were found to be positive for the virus, that is really high, specially if there was only on person to begin with. Is there any reason to believe that there was no one else spreading the virus apart from the 80 year old man from Hong Kong?
Tokyo-Engr
I believe even more valuable information would be to find out how many people on the aircraft which repatriated the Japanese citizens from Wuhan have been infected. This combined with the data from the ship would give really good empirical evidence of the R0 (contagion multiplier) of this virus.
I hope this data becomes available. It would provide good information to assess the real risk of flying.
darknuts
So the guy who defied the CCP and tried to get accurate information to us just happened to be one of the 3 percent who died from the disease after being arrested. Nope, not suspicious at all...
Tokyo-Engr
I would like to suggest watching this Youtube presentation starting at 21:14 for a different perspective on the death toll in Wuhan. I have my own thoughts but I think each person needs to draw their own conclusions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5VGPYtbTk8
TedSales
That cruise ship stopped in Naha, Okinawa last Saturday, Feb 1st, and quite a few passengers went sightseeing for over nine hours, before returning.
Akie
Each year, 646,000 people die globally from seasonal influenza, 1000 times more than virus caused death in China. As I said repeatedly, if this happened in any other countries, it would be much more worse.
SirFrancisWinchesterIV
Anybody know if there are any kids on this ship? If so, how many?
nandakandamanda
TedSales, I believe the same happened in Kagoshima too.
SirFrancisWinchesterIV
They should evacuate the people on that ship to a sterilized facility or else they will likely all get sick.