41 more cases of coronavirus found on cruise ship in Yokohama

A passenger stands on the balcony of the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port, on Friday.

Forty-one new cases of a virus have been found on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday. That brings the total number of cases in Japan to 61.

The death toll in mainland China's new virus outbreak has risen to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.

Before Friday's 41 confirmed cases, 20 passengers who were found to have the virus, were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama. About 3,700 people have been confined aboard the ship.

Kyodo News reported that the health ministry said the newly diagnosed people will be taken to medical facilities in Tokyo and nearby Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures as well as Shizuoka Prefecture. Among the 41 who have tested positive for the virus, Kyodo said 21 are Japanese, eight are American, five Australian, five Canadian and one each from Argentina and Britain.

